Pacific Heights Asset Management Stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Has Decreased by $1.68 Million as Stock Declined; Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $1.94 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 872,817 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14,620 shares to 479,606 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 28,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,526 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

