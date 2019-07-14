Pacific Heights Asset Management Stake in Udr (UDR) Cut by $1.13 Million; C V S Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Addison Capital Company

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09M shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.06M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 11,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Broadview Ltd Company reported 6,780 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0.03% or 5,931 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 11,183 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Howe Rusling owns 1.82% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 194,547 shares. Carret Asset Llc stated it has 105,968 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hussman Strategic reported 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 18,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Punch Associate Inc holds 0.27% or 58,184 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.57% or 202,444 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 52,109 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.66 million shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 13,830 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73 million.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $146.54M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.