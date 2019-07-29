Pacific Heights Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) as Shares Declined; Stralem & Co Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $892,430

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 757,883 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,689 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,591 shares. 128,418 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. American Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.01% or 8,792 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 50,489 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 15,156 shares. Vanguard Group has 2.88M shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 15,992 shares in its portfolio. Redmile Gru Limited Liability Company owns 4.49 million shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $1.34 million activity. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe. Shares for $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. DOBMEIER ERIC had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000 on Thursday, June 27.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 8,358 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 37,677 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 996 shares in its portfolio. 5,400 are held by Long Road Invest Counsel. Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 80,706 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability stated it has 1,448 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Com stated it has 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 4,761 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 59,911 shares stake. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Svcs has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pittenger And Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,295 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.84 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.