Pacific Heights Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million; Third Security Has Upped Intrexon (XON) Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.14% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 86,544 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 51,381 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 57,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 15,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 136,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial reported 16,835 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,075 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct stated it has 181,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Hap Trading holds 0.07% or 140,031 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 37,500 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 30,074 shares. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 0% or 36,304 shares.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Intrexon (XON) Down 34% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Intrexon CEO Made Big Open-Market Bets In May – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intrexon (XON) Up 24.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxitec further develops fall armyworm control solution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 17,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 7,504 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,490 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 2.88M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 19,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 15,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Birchview LP owns 24,000 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Company accumulated 175,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 8,800 shares. Bridger Ltd Com stated it has 1.75M shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% or 254,868 shares in its portfolio.