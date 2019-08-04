Pacific Heights Asset Management Maintains Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA); As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Its Stake

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. The insider Haqq Christopher sold 12,375 shares worth $477,922. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $302,367 worth of stock.

