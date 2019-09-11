Pacific Heights Asset Management Maintains Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA); As Bruker (BRKR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Position by $2.59 Million

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 68,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 12,536 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 26,285 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $59.13 million for 28.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

