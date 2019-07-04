Pacific Heights Asset Management Lowered By $1.86 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding; P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake By $15.51 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48M shares with $160.88 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.96% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 302,404 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 11.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 95,000 shares with $14.80 million value, down from 107,000 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Paloma Ptnrs Co has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Victory Cap has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 42,675 are owned by King Luther Capital Mgmt. Ftb reported 603 shares stake. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,896 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 59,766 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 33,971 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. Meeder Asset owns 7,792 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 37,527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 105,987 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group Announces Closing of $1120 Million Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 20.00 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) stake by 299,400 shares to 1.44M valued at $71.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Evoqua Water Technologies Co stake by 824,814 shares and now owns 5.37M shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Oppenheimer maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cambridge Trust reported 6,780 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Co reported 17,300 shares. 35,012 are owned by Kepos Capital L P. Nordea Inv Management owns 209,249 shares. 11,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. 90,471 were reported by Ci Invests. Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,845 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 705,102 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 31,015 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 3,362 shares stake. 5,278 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life. Sigma Inv Counselors has 1,410 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.