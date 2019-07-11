Pacific Heights Asset Management Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1.56M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 413,291 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 477,551 shares. Artal Gp, Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 16,187 are owned by Metropolitan Life. Voya Invest Lc owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 17,145 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12,585 are owned by Principal Financial Grp. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 545,911 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 5,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 19,600 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt owns 1,412 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.28 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Haqq Christopher also sold $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider Newell Joe sold $57,020. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested in 23,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Co Limited Co has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 15,886 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 148,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 899,220 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc has invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fjarde Ap reported 178,996 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 324,341 shares. Capital Ltd Ca reported 0.58% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 317,177 were reported by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.15% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).