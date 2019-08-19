Pacific Heights Asset Management Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding By $1.95 Million; Align Technology Has 1.16 Sentiment

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $6.96M value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $755.84M valuation. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 877,362 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Align Technology Inc (ALGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 243 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 210 sold and reduced stock positions in Align Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 63.56 million shares, down from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Align Technology Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 151 Increased: 165 New Position: 78.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. for 957,190 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 754 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc has 3.74% invested in the company for 204,244 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 3.7% in the stock. Viking Global Investors Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.80 million shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $14.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 34.43 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) stake by 25,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 369.42% above currents $14.06 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity. $39,000 worth of stock was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.28M shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 95,520 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 145,530 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 255,043 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 259,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Geode Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 64,225 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Highline Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 19,942 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio.