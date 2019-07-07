Pacific Heights Asset Management Increases Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA); Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $372,000

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.47 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 401,163 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. The insider Haqq Christopher sold $538,736. DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Thursday, June 27. Newell Joe sold 1,500 shares worth $57,020.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,810 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Advsr Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 57,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And stated it has 25,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12 West Management Lp invested 0.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Maverick Ltd reported 870,764 shares stake. 5,817 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Manchester Mgmt Lc has 1,412 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset owns 50,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 128,418 shares. 55,195 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 64,225 are held by California State Teachers Retirement.