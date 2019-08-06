Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Shares Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Trimmed Holding by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 246,012 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 78,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 9.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $802,103 activity. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Haqq Christopher. Ciechanover Isaac E. also sold $302,367 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Saturday, February 9.

