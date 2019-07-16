Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA); Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Golub Group Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 842,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 667,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 554,320 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $273,433 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Wednesday, January 23. Haqq Christopher sold $477,922 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Wednesday, February 6. 1,500 shares were sold by Newell Joe, worth $57,020.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 2.43% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 10,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,329 are held by Ameritas Invest Partners. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 16,187 shares. Fmr has 6.42 million shares. Interest Grp Inc stated it has 26,749 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corporation reported 545,911 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.69M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 477,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artal Grp Sa holds 1.15M shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 5,817 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 12,585 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 364,536 shares to 396,791 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

