Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Declined; Meridian Management Co Position in Facebook (FB) Raised by $304,112

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 180,057 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 5.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

