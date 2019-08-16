Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lowered Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position by $1.15 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Rose

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. It closed at $43.05 lastly. It is up 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” on May 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Charlotte’s largest real estate developers loses a top executive – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Announces Availability of First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Announces Ted Klinck Promoted to President – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.23M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Company invested in 0.52% or 132,037 shares. Fmr Lc owns 4.79M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 123,234 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 21,884 shares. Blackrock holds 14.26 million shares. Tiverton Asset Llc owns 7,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 352 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 46,238 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 114,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood Palmer holds 0.47% or 71,025 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% or 20,450 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Victory Capital Incorporated invested in 3.05 million shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Deere Remain In Its Range After Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.27% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1.01M shares. Glenmede Commerce Na has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 38,177 shares. Bartlett And Limited holds 209,147 shares. Old Natl Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 7,104 shares. Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.84% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.25M shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 544,239 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Riverhead Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 321,333 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.83M shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv stated it has 341,937 shares. 4,975 are owned by Glenview Bankshares Dept. Regions holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 29,556 shares.