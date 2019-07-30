Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lowered Its Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) Holding as Share Value Declined; Dalton Investments Holding in Himax Technologies (HIMX) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 505,536 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 1.37 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 8th at 8:00 AM EDT – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Himax and Emza Announce the World’s First Human-Aware Intelligent Vision Solution for Notebooks – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “August 28th Options Now Available For Himax Technologies (HIMX) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Technologies, Inc.’s (HIMX) CEO Jordan Wu on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Inc by 919,356 shares to 986,656 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.