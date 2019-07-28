Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $2.30 Million; As Ppl (PPL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $31.74 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.46 million, down from 9,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning accumulated 16,283 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 87,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 21,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,044 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Ltd Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Halsey Ct accumulated 86,660 shares. 24,292 are held by Pnc Fin Grp Inc. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Company has 5.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Prudential has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 184 were reported by Fincl Svcs Corp. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 26,660 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Com owns 169,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 114,621 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.07% or 2.46 million shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 3,608 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has 16,520 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 1.17M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 162,881 shares. 59,325 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 198 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 56 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.87M shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 44,945 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 10,338 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PPL Electric Utilities among most trusted utility brands in the country – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.