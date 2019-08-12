Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.78 Million as Market Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.30 million are held by State Street Corp. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd owns 122,328 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 12,619 were reported by Aviance Ptnrs Ltd. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 4,601 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.44% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eaton Vance reported 620,369 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 137,822 shares. Moreover, Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,767 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 734,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.15M shares stake. First Amer National Bank & Trust owns 14,609 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc holds 0.12% or 9,705 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Management reported 4,240 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 76,627 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corp holds 32,969 shares. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Stonebridge Cap has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voya Management Limited Co reported 1.71 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has 42,839 shares. Kistler owns 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,698 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 662,987 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.06 million shares. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 28,832 shares stake. Virtu Finance Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 45,324 shares stake. Botty Invsts Ltd Company reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 89,044 shares.

