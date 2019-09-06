Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Its Ryder Sys (R) Holding; Okta – Class A (OKTA) Sellers Decreased By 13.44% Their Shorts

Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA) had a decrease of 13.44% in short interest. OKTA’s SI was 7.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.44% from 9.22 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 3 days are for Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s short sellers to cover OKTA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 3.65M shares traded or 94.31% up from the average. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Okta Eliminates Passwords, Backed by New Okta ThreatInsight; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 23/05/2018 – Okta Launches Sign In with Okta, Business Authentication for App Providers; 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 22/05/2018 – ScaleFT to Showcase Zero Trust Access with Okta at Oktane18; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $343 TO $348 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.67 TO $0.62,; 23/05/2018 – Zylo Kicks SaaS Optimization into High Gear for Okta Customers

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 85,000 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 130,000 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 531,472 shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 20/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing Statement of Ranking Member Carper: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.45 TO $5.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Among 10 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Okta has $16800 highest and $85 lowest target. $136.27’s average target is 9.67% above currents $124.25 stock price. Okta had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Guggenheim. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Okta Shares Fell Today – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta's Identity Cloud – Nasdaq" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $14.51 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryder: The Bottom Isn’t In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.00M for 8.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

