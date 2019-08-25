Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $3.99 Million as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: MORE TRANSPARENCY ON FACEBOOK ALGORITHM NEEDED; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 21,385 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 37,970 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.04% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company holds 11,025 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,016 shares in its portfolio. Arrow holds 0.14% or 3,060 shares. Richard C Young Co holds 1.29% or 35,315 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Schroder Investment Grp has 93,592 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,376 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,863 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 2,850 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0% or 32 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gam Ag invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.