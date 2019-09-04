Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake by $487,110 as Shares Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 518,858 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 2.78 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Maverick Limited holds 0.46% or 870,764 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 14 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd accumulated 16,991 shares. 19,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.42M shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 145,530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 1.75M shares. 37,810 were reported by Putnam Lc. Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 159 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 254,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 50,489 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Smith Moore & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Td Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 281,281 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 111,187 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp accumulated 102,560 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 24.15M were reported by Invesco Limited. Tiverton Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,636 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 95.87 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 60,732 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 61,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 33,513 shares. Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations Limited Co has invested 1.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 79,191 shares. Davenport & Ltd reported 88,284 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Everence Capital has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

