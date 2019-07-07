Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Its Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Position; Synacor (SYNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Synacor Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Synacor Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $2.84M value, down from 125,000 last quarter. Washington Real Estate Invt Tr now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 198,125 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $59.31 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 206 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 66,440 shares. Jnba Fincl accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 35,371 shares. Axa holds 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 10,945 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 51,410 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.13% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Ftb Inc holds 794 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Strs Ohio stated it has 126,127 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 32,900 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Legal And General Gp Plc has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

