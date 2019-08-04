Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake; Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Has 0.74 Sentiment

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 85,000 shares with $9.86 million value, down from 105,000 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.21 million shares traded or 25.38% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 19 sold and decreased stakes in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.39 million shares, down from 8.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $329.21 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Terril Brothers Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund for 843,227 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 508,632 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 59,004 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 716,773 shares.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 129,351 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 22. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12100 target in Monday, July 22 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Limited invested in 36,440 shares. Sirios Management Ltd Partnership owns 278,642 shares. Scharf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.09% or 1.14 million shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 19,274 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hrt Financial Lc has 2,603 shares. 9,290 were reported by Da Davidson &. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 8,843 shares. 26,912 are owned by Redmond Asset Management Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 5,938 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.53M shares. Fil Limited owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 17.12 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.