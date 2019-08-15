Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 48,620 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 198,968 shares with $20.70M value, down from 247,588 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $289.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 20.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 85,000 shares with $4.78 million value, down from 107,000 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $4.89B valuation. The stock decreased 5.92% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 1.72M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 111,242 shares. Logan Cap Management stated it has 189,978 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 0.26% or 110,170 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Synovus Fin holds 0.01% or 8,406 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Utah Retirement has 15,124 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Co reported 6,908 shares. Moreover, Speece Thorson Inc has 1.6% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Axa holds 0% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Coldstream Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mount Vernon Associates Md stated it has 4,895 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.3% or 100,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.11% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams Sonoma to open at King of Prussia Town Center – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES TO UNVEIL 5TH ANNUAL TOOLS FOR CHANGE CAMPAIGN – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND CHEF THOMAS KELLER LAUNCH THE THOMAS KELLER SIGNATURE CUTLERY COLLECTION BY CANGSHAN – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $60 highest and $42 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is -14.57% below currents $62.19 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. JP Morgan maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $54 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -1.30% below currents $115.79 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.