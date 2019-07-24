Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut By $1.78 Million Its Prologis (PLD) Stake; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) Sentiment Is 1.31

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc holds 125,000 shares with $8.99M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 719,154 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 21 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 16 reduced and sold holdings in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The investment professionals in our database now have: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 3,069 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.3% or 20.53M shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc reported 58,867 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,072 shares. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 132,107 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Millennium Management Ltd has 357,923 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has 28,327 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru accumulated 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ameriprise Financial has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Arizona State Retirement System reported 206,454 shares.

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $210.71 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 398,640 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.