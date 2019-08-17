Pacific Heights Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA); Weber Alan W Lifted Holding in Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 778,234 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 billion, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 20,082 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South32 Ltd by 32,700 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).