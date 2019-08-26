Pacific Heights Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined; Prudential Finl (PRU) Market Value Declined While St Johns Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position by $303,576

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 455,191 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 1.38 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 716 shares stake. Dana Investment owns 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 16,719 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 7,571 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Commerce owns 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 1,097 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 25,694 shares. Blue Chip Inc reported 7,284 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 2.84 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com owns 0.35% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 24,434 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,698 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 272,268 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,305 shares. Ledyard National Bank stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.42M shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co reported 10,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 145,530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 75 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 64,899 shares. Legal And General Public Llc reported 16,991 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 1.31M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 5,817 shares. 181 are held by Smithfield Tru Co. Goldman Sachs owns 259,339 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 2.88M shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 110,257 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.92 million shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Rlty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).