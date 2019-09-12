Pacific Global Investment Management Company Upped Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Stake

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 178,554 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49 million, down from 181,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.13M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 15,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 966,121 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 93,688 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.87% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 211,503 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 268,441 shares. Concorde Asset Management Llc owns 2,261 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.98% or 52,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 188,165 shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.93% or 48,053 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.39% or 224,204 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.87% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Motco reported 44,156 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 12,356 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 2,000 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.33% or 1.36M shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2,356 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.80 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,089 shares to 20,664 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 24,873 shares to 69,155 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 20,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,137 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).