Pacific Global Investment Management Company Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $382,080; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Market Value Declined, Holder Marco Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 30,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 40,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 522,986 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 18,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s PAC Has Donated to at Least Nine Senators Zuckerberg Faces; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,689 shares to 866 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,252 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.