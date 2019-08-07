Pacific Global Investment Management Company Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $387,942; Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $692,847

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,116 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Moreover, Professional Advisory Svcs Inc has 3.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 114,995 shares. Burns J W And New York holds 16,954 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 7,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Advsrs invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl Gaynor holds 6,735 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 81,232 are held by Da Davidson. Park Presidio Ltd Company stated it has 350,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 623,299 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Axon Capital Limited Partnership holds 17.68% or 50,500 shares. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares to 113,534 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,141 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.