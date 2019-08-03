Pacific Global Investment Management Company Position in Chevron (CVX) Has Raised by $324,597; Intact Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 32,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 43,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.42 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 91,714 were reported by Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset As holds 225,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vista Cap Inc invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M Kraus stated it has 1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Grp holds 0.1% or 2,824 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.85% or 311,743 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated invested in 4,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 76 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has 10,318 shares. Thompson Mgmt reported 37,112 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Mgmt accumulated 1.17M shares. Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,306 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). D L Carlson Investment Grp Incorporated holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,154 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,800 shares to 54,500 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,400 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

