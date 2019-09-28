Pacific Global Investment Management Company Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $362,677 as Market Valuation Rose; Ww Grainger (GWW) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Holding by $384,044 as Market Valuation Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 1,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 75,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 76,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $294.99. About 241,814 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18M, down from 83,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Morgan Stanley has 184,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 53,235 were reported by Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 123 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Macquarie Ltd invested in 56,320 shares. Amica Mutual Com invested in 0.05% or 1,341 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 15 were accumulated by Ruggie Capital Grp. Investment House Ltd Com reported 0.51% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 6,062 shares. 2,938 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 10,138 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.57 million for 16.39 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 24,751 shares to 94,551 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Formula One (C) by 18,226 shares to 68,989 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.