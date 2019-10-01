Pacific Global Investment Management Company Maintains Position in Facebook (FB); Clearline Capital LP Lifted Its Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Shares Declined

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 18,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 11.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 2.50M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realogy Issues New Corporate Social Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Realogy Shares Are Down 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Realogy Holdings Stock Fell 45.5% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 3,759 shares to 32,425 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 306,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,873 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 117,600 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). South Dakota Council holds 324,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 21,452 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 260,661 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 731,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 3,561 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 489,660 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 66,282 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 17,800 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 0.09% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dimensional Fund LP reported 6.83 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (A) (NYSE:MA) by 1,737 shares to 16,088 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,124 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hides â€˜likesâ€™ in Australia trial to ease anxiety – Live Trading News” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Canâ€™t Gain Traction as DOJ Report Extends Probe List – Investorplace.com” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 16.50M shares. Private Wealth Lc invested in 28,704 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 12,096 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,324 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 5.07% or 53,520 shares in its portfolio. Boston invested in 0.15% or 573,313 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company reported 9,554 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Inc Ri accumulated 17,088 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 195,500 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 1,287 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Bristol John W & holds 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 444,106 shares. Blue Financial Cap stated it has 30,363 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Chatham Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).