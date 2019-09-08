Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lowered Its Exxonmobil (XOM) Holding by $671,760; Share Value Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Has Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $1.41 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 29,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 580,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, up from 550,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv has invested 3.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.41M shares. First Allied Advisory has 186,480 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 19,563 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 92,921 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability holds 141,055 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Burney reported 176,058 shares stake. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.8% or 50,689 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 9,499 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,279 shares. 10,200 are owned by Bellecapital Limited. Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 20.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 27,521 shares. Vision reported 3,827 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Braves Group (C) by 14,361 shares to 254,946 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,748 shares, and has risen its stake in The Madison Square Garden Co (A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 13,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 30,347 shares. Penobscot Inv Com Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,650 shares. Synovus owns 192,080 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 859,292 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 8.50M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management holds 0.23% or 15,770 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 5.32M shares. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 617,071 shares. Bokf Na holds 117,506 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 2,482 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.83M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 3,990 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Perkins Cap has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares to 30,672 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,355 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).