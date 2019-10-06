Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lowered Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position; Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 21.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 17,278 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Pacific Global Investment Management Company holds 61,827 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 79,105 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.15 billion valuation. It closed at $42.24 lastly. It is down 26.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust has $14600 highest and $13400 lowest target. $143’s average target is 5.20% above currents $135.93 stock price. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho upgraded the shares of FRT in report on Friday, September 13 to “Buy” rating. See Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $146.0000 Upgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $142.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $134.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 297,141 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Federal Realty Investment Trust shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heitman Real Limited Liability Corp owns 1.2% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 213,020 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 720 shares or 0% of the stock. Phocas Finance reported 4,098 shares. Signature & Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 929,214 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Lafayette Invests Inc has invested 0.11% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Stephens Ar owns 28,951 shares. Earnest Limited Co has 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 31,213 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 202,794 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.34% or 3,271 shares in its portfolio. 3,655 are held by Natixis. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of Kmart Lease at Assembly Square Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Federal Realty Investment Trust: Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Serena & Lily home store to open first D.C.-area location – Washington Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $10.20 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 40.43 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $5900 highest and $4400 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 23.89% above currents $42.24 stock price. East West Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) rating on Thursday, October 3. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Another trade for 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 was made by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3. $38,691 worth of stock was bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1,400 shares. Cim Lc reported 12,936 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 97,776 shares. 19,145 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 31,331 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cwm Llc has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Jefferies Ltd accumulated 21,459 shares. Andra Ap has 107,300 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 26,450 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,952 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc stated it has 87,380 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 22,276 shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.