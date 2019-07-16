Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holding in Franklin Res (BEN) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,580 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 56,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.19 lastly. It is down 1.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 28,105 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 57,280 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 19,140 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 21,505 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sei Investments Company holds 292,646 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 8,560 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 144,477 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Insight 2811 has 0.44% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Inc accumulated 0% or 7,378 shares. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 0.36% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 34,824 are held by Hartford Investment Mngmt Co.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Enh Eqty Inc Fd (EOS) by 43,058 shares to 501,627 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 15,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.