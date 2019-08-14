Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $309,973 as Valuation Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Its Stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI) by $411,897

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 227,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, up from 223,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 41,570 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $19.11 during the last trading session, reaching $641.04. About 1,691 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Since March 15, 2019, it had 91 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.41 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $33,649 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 789 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,083 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 2,739 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,750 shares. 625 are held by Newfocus Group Ltd Liability. 1,800 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Millennium Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 907 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 490 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 17,635 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 5,155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 348 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Da Davidson holds 0% or 278 shares. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,077 shares.

