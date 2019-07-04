Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.22 Million; Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Raymond James Trust Raised Its Stake

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.94 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Putnam Invests Lc has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rech & Mgmt Communications owns 24,515 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 232,335 shares. 7,840 are owned by Fragasso Gp Incorporated. M Holdings reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 37.57M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pershing Square Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 9.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fairview Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 8,427 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs invested in 0.09% or 1,644 shares. Papp L Roy Associates owns 12,378 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning has 13,050 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 166,849 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Trust (QDF) by 7,520 shares to 27,302 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,560 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. 24,791 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $3.26 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22.

