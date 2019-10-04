Pacific Global Investment Management Company Holds Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 233,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 589,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.21 million, down from 823,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 2.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 15,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 596,121 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,171 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (A) (NYSE:MA) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,088 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.68 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 374,197 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $113.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) by 391,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

