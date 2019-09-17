Pacific Global Investment Management Company Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Upped by $382,080; Alyeska Investment Group LP Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Decreased by $17.20 Million

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 18,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.93. About 2.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp analyzed 452,672 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 26,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 479,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 4.65 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0.31% or 4,381 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.28M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot Investments Incorporated stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd owns 86,323 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.48% or 9,963 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13.80 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,582 shares. 2,137 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 2.50M shares. Luxor Capital Lp has 190,398 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,848 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 14,287 shares.

date 2019-09-17

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 44,565 shares to 257,795 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (B) (BRKB) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,117 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arya Sciences Acquisition Co by 300,600 shares to 550,600 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 46,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

date 2019-09-17