Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Holding Has Lifted by Lyrical Asset Management Lp

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company's stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $656.5. About 11,999 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 433,270 shares as the company's stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.81M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 2.18 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 265,492 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 4,250 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory has 19,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 12,326 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3.32 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 759,166 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 59,925 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% or 27,949 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Oh accumulated 219,520 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5,387 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 42,171 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 41,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 14,453 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc reported 2,750 shares. Pecaut & Communications reported 1.94% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 15,969 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 980 shares stake. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 11,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability reported 789 shares. Hodges Cap Management owns 75,635 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 378 shares. Newfocus Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 625 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 7,495 shares. Ipswich Co has 2,300 shares. 3,270 were reported by Fiera Cap.