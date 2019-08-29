Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $387,942; Beck Capital Management Lowered Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stake by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 4.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More lmpactful; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: European Privacy Protections Keep Coming Up; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 526,323 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Lc stated it has 17,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 39,015 shares. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,471 shares. 11,504 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Invest Mgmt invested in 298,150 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,623 shares. First Manhattan Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% stake. Prudential Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sei Invests Com reported 180,050 shares. The Florida-based American Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 122,732 shares. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Rockland Trust stated it has 65,506 shares. Ssi Investment Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Management Limited Partnership owns 48,000 shares. Citigroup owns 1.89 million shares. Whittier holds 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 119,902 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 134,889 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.74% or 46,781 shares. Diamond Hill Management holds 2.10M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 25,052 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc accumulated 21,630 shares. Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 20,665 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 6,550 shares.