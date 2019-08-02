Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $309,973; T (TMUS) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 217,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 236,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 4.76M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.74% or $69.7 during the last trading session, reaching $727.5. About 37,449 shares traded or 228.38% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. Shares for $39,554 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 560 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 345 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 895 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 15,255 shares. 10,836 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Beddow Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 3.88% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gabelli & Communication Investment Advisers accumulated 400 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 538 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Cim Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 972 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated has 21,941 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moors & Cabot invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 19.25 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 439,000 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 315,668 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.13% or 708,191 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma has 16,671 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel reported 45,426 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 245,597 shares. Field & Main Bancshares owns 14,680 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 6.62 million shares. Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.47% or 810,000 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc stated it has 56,597 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. 10,285 were reported by Weik. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,214 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co.