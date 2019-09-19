Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Regional Management (RM) Holding by $349,570; Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 507,443 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 63,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 10,595 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,200 shares to 24,920 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,336 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Formula One (C) by 18,226 shares to 68,989 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 7.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. The insider Schachtel John D. bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260. 19,858 shares were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C., worth $513,925.