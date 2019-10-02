Pacific Global Investment Management Company Decreased Its Stake in Kirby (KEX) as Market Value Rose; Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 20,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 49,137 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, down from 70,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 128,874 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 1.72M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.62M for 27.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,990 shares to 20,002 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.