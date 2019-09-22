Pacific Global Investment Management Company Decreased Chevron (CVX) Position by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; As Unumprovident (UNM) Market Value Declined, Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Holding by $258.34 Million

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 9,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 25,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 35,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Unumprovident (UNM) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,570 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19B, up from 27,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Unumprovident for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 1.81 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Formula One (C) by 18,226 shares to 68,989 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 4,702 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Maryland-based Df Dent And Co Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acropolis Llc holds 0.3% or 15,581 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc owns 20,804 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 2,303 shares. Smithfield Company reported 25,219 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.42M shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Delphi Incorporated Ma invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 15,288 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 110,867 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd owns 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 4.02M shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 27,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 175,007 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,390 shares stake. Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Mendon Cap Advisors accumulated 25,000 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 11,654 shares. Korea reported 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 8,776 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hartford Invest Management Company holds 0.03% or 27,291 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 28,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 17,562 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 350 shares to 280 shares, valued at $530.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,050 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).