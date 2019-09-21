Pacific Global Investment Management Company Cut Position in Team (TISI) by $748,950; 40 North Management Holding in Ptc (PTC) Upped as Stock Declined

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 811,779 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 49,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 154,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 204,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 215,811 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 32,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa owns 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 33,515 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 38,574 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 10,607 shares. Axa invested 0.57% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 7,307 shares. Vident Advisory Llc holds 143,930 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 7,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 3,043 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,185 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,011 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 147,919 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.51 million shares or 2.87% less from 31.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 203,641 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 66,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 53,155 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie invested in 11,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 48 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 9,848 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.02% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) or 124,335 shares. Tci Wealth reported 130 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Victory Cap Management holds 1.28M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 48,519 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 3,050 shares. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,380 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,368 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Martin Craig L, worth $303,954 on Tuesday, May 21.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,990 shares to 20,002 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.