Pacific Global Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) as Share Value Declined; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Stake by $3.38 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 26,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 65,295 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 92,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Matrix Service Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 75,397 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MTRX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 23.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 52,510 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company holds 0% or 107,389 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 0% or 5,256 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 904 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 80 shares. 15,391 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 1.43M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 10,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,094 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 189,231 shares. State Street Corp reported 851,361 shares stake. Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Com Ma stated it has 250,402 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% or 24,996 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,908 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 19,380 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bokf Na reported 128,586 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stillwater Mgmt Lc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 259 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13.28 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.05% or 49,257 shares. Mawer Management Ltd reported 0.6% stake. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,490 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 502,450 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc holds 22,523 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).