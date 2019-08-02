Pacific Global Investment Management Company Boosted Position in Facebook (FB) by $387,942; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Increased Position

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 31,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.08 million, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 7.51 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $190.05. About 6.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares to 993,281 shares, valued at $163.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 121,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,727 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

