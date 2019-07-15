Pacific Gas \u0026 Electric Co. Common Stock (PCG) Investors: Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal-Weight Rating, Sees $23.0000/Share; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Has 1.65 Sentiment

In an analyst report released on today, Morgan Stanley reconfirmed their Equal-Weight rating on Pacific Gas \u0026 Electric Co. Common Stock (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock. The PT would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from company’s previous stock close.

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 124 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 75 cut down and sold equity positions in Commvault Systems Inc. The funds in our database now own: 37.30 million shares, down from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Commvault Systems Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 41,853 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. for 224,529 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 55,428 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 278,699 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $448,838 for 1258.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 719 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PG&E Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Lc invested in 0% or 149,503 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Co Ma holds 24.50M shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 26,305 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Capital Limited Co holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 600 shares. Tpg Gp Holdings (Sbs) Advisors invested in 0.56% or 1.59M shares. 1,162 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,008 shares. Abrams Capital Management Lp invested in 12.5% or 25.00M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 858,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Co invested in 129,422 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.32M for 4.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PG\u0026E has $33 highest and $10 lowest target. $20.58’s average target is 12.95% above currents $18.22 stock price. PG\u0026E had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by UBS. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of PCG in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo.

The stock decreased 6.08% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 2.77M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500.