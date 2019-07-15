Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Reaches $0.68 52-Week Low; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.64 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.68 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.66M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $0.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.68M less. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.675. About 26,241 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 65.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 09/03/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 9 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Ethanol Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEIX); 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MLN, COMPARED TO 226.2 MLN; 07/03/2018 Pacific Ethanol to Sell CO2 From Its Stockton California Plant; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL: PACT W/ AIRGAS TO SELL CO2 FROM STOCKTON PLANT; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, June 23 by IBC. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) latest ratings:

23/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $52.5 Maintain

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 190,050 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 17.69 million shares or 17.36% less from 21.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 44,339 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement owns 156,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) or 1,236 shares. Northern reported 127,638 shares. 2 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Citadel Ltd Liability Company owns 136,783 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Tudor Et Al accumulated 12,450 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Spark Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 35,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Company has 1.45 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 430,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

